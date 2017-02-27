Rubio is asked to leave Tampa office over disruption from weekly protests
Vocal crowds of demonstrators making weekly visits to the Tampa office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio have gotten the Miami Republican booted from the building. The owner of Bridgeport Center, a gleaming, nine-story office center at 5201 Kennedy Blvd., has decided not to renew Rubio's lease.
