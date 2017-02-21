Royal Family KIDS Camp Coming To Tamp...

Royal Family KIDS Camp Coming To Tampa: Caring For Foster Kids

Sadly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that more than 3.6 million referrals of child abuse and neglect are reported annually to child protective agencies. In an effort to reverse the negative effects of abuse, Scott Mulhollen of Lithia is launching a Royal Family KIDS Camp in Tampa Bay.


