Richards records Tuesday LOLMDS victory at East Bay

Josh Richards took the lead from Davey Johnson on lap five of the 25-lap main event on Tuesday night at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, and went on to score the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series Winternationals victory. It marked the seventh career East Bay victory for the Shinnston, West Virginia racer, as he held off Tim Dohm for the win.

