Public's help sought finding burglar who hit vehicles on Adamo Drive
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man behind a series of vehicle burglaries in Tampa that started in August. The man is seen in surveillance video popping door locks with screwdrivers and breaking windows in a number of vehicles on several occasions between August and February, sheriff's deputies said.
