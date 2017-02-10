Police: Suspect used LetGo app to lure victim
Tampa police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery related to an online sale started on the app, LetGo. Lucas asked the victim to meet him at a vacant home located at 6705 North 15th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|12 hr
|Mohamed
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 9
|Coultergeist
|116
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Feb 9
|James Burns
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 5
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Feb 5
|law dog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC