Police: coupled murdered landlord, lived with her body for weeks

Police near Tampa, Florida, arrested a couple they said murdered their landlord then lived with her body for weeks, ABC News reported on Tuesday. Lawrence Cannon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Mary Ring, while his girlfriend - Jennifer Elam - is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree-murder.

