Police: coupled murdered landlord, lived with her body for weeks
Police near Tampa, Florida, arrested a couple they said murdered their landlord then lived with her body for weeks, ABC News reported on Tuesday. Lawrence Cannon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Mary Ring, while his girlfriend - Jennifer Elam - is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree-murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|43 min
|Renee
|101
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mon
|Mister Rogers
|6
|Anybody Attend John G.Anderson Elementary? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|LindaT
|15
|Car
|Feb 19
|Ben
|1
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Feb 15
|Pow
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 14
|Pessimistic1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC