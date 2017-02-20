Pedestrian killed after being struck by dump truck in Tampa hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a dump truck they think took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian Monday morning. Officers say the crash happened about 5:40 a.m.at the intersection of E Columbus Drive and 53rd Street N. The pedestrian killed was an adult male, but police are waiting to release more details as they notify family members.
