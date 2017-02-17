Paul Zerdin brings new tour to Side Splitters
British comedian and ventriloquist Paul Zerdin brings his act to the Tampa Bay area, performing March 2-5, at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Zerdin will take the stage Thursday, 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 and 10:15 p.m.; Saturday, 6 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 p.m. For tickets and information, visit sidesplitterscomedy.com .
