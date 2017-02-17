Pasco theater shooting case heads to ...

Pasco theater shooting case heads to 'stand your ground' hearing

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

If you believe Curtis Reeves, he was a scared old man who thought he was about to get beat up when Chad Oulson loomed over him in a dark Wesley Chapel theater. If you believe Nicole Oulson, her husband was calm as the "belligerent" Reeves pestered him about turning off his cell phone before the movie Lone Survivor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08) Thu Wayne 153
Roxi Feb 15 Pow 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 14 Pessimistic1 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Feb 13 Abcdef 2
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 13 Coultergeist 117
Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09) Feb 12 Crystal Paulk 40
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC