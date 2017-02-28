Pasco theater shooter Curtis Reeves t...

Pasco theater shooter Curtis Reeves to testify today in 'Stand Your Ground' hearing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Former Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves, who shot and killed a man inside a Pasco County movie theater, is expected to take the Authorities say at least one person is dead and five are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in South

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help and I Mean need help 19 hr 25or6to4 9
News Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11) Mon He Pharted Proudly 4
Neil Chandran Real or Fake Feb 26 Thomas 2
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Feb 25 PORTSTEWART 6
A Piece of My Past (Jul '09) Feb 23 Piece of My Past 7
Roxi Feb 23 ishbu 2
Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi... Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC