Pasco theater shooter Curtis Reeves to testify today in 'Stand Your Ground' hearing
Former Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves, who shot and killed a man inside a Pasco County movie theater, is expected to take the Authorities say at least one person is dead and five are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in South
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help and I Mean need help
|19 hr
|25or6to4
|9
|Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11)
|Mon
|He Pharted Proudly
|4
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Feb 26
|Thomas
|2
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|Feb 23
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|Feb 23
|ishbu
|2
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC