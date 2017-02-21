Overnight fire at Florida mosque rule...

Overnight fire at Florida mosque ruled arson

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A fire that caused minor damage to a mosque in suburban Tampa, Florida on Friday has been ruled an arson, officials said, and a Muslim advocacy group offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. The overnight blaze set outside the Islamic Society of New Tampa mosque in Thonotosassa raised fresh fears of increased anti-Muslim sentiment, as mosques around the country have been threatened or vandalized.

