Overnight fire at Florida mosque ruled arson
A fire that caused minor damage to a mosque in suburban Tampa, Florida on Friday has been ruled an arson, officials said, and a Muslim advocacy group offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. The overnight blaze set outside the Islamic Society of New Tampa mosque in Thonotosassa raised fresh fears of increased anti-Muslim sentiment, as mosques around the country have been threatened or vandalized.
