Odessa ranch targeted for homes, office complex

Currently, there are approximately 65 head of cattle on the land at the northwest corner of the Suncoast Parkway and SR 54. For a decade, Pasco County planners and industrial recruiters envisioned the 715 acres as a potential home to job-centric business developments, and the county designated the site as an employment center on its land-use plan. But last week, county commissioners acknowledged that the land designation may have been too ambitious, in part because it also carried a requirement for so-called workforce housing that would have put 4,422 apartments on the land, too.

