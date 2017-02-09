Northern Snowstorm Grounds Flights Ou...

Northern Snowstorm Grounds Flights Out Of Tampa And Orlando

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: News Talk Florida

If you're in Florida visiting then mother nature may have just extended your vacation for you. The northeastern U.S. is bracing for a powerful, fast-moving storm that forecasters are warning could bring more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 11 hr Coultergeist 116
News Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl... 18 hr James Burns 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 6 Dog Slaves 4
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
Need help and I Mean need help Feb 5 JimmieBallGame 5
Ybor city Feb 5 law dog 1
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Feb 5 Humid Phart 95
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,716,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC