Nightclub server plotted attack again...

Nightclub server plotted attack against customer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

According to authorities, Alexandria Seletos worked at The Drynk in South Tampa and is now accused of getting two suspects to beat up and rob a man outside the club Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1:15 a.m. "She set the whole entire thing up where the suspects, who beat him up, would be able to engage him at her place of business and then she made it look like she wasn't involved or tried to and failed," Durkin said. Durkin said Seletos tried to get away with the crime, claiming her car had been stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Piece of My Past (Jul '09) 14 hr Piece of My Past 7
Roxi 16 hr ishbu 2
Need help and I Mean need help 16 hr ishbu 7
Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi... 18 hr MAGA2016 1
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) 20 hr devin 4
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Wed Dead Mothers Club 118
fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11) Wed Renee 101
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC