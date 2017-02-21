Nightclub server plotted attack against customer
According to authorities, Alexandria Seletos worked at The Drynk in South Tampa and is now accused of getting two suspects to beat up and rob a man outside the club Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1:15 a.m. "She set the whole entire thing up where the suspects, who beat him up, would be able to engage him at her place of business and then she made it look like she wasn't involved or tried to and failed," Durkin said. Durkin said Seletos tried to get away with the crime, claiming her car had been stolen.
