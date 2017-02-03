News 35 mins ago 5:32 p.m.Man convicted of Tampa murder 23 years ago walks out of prison
After spending nearly 23 years behind bars, Floyd LaFountain walked out of jail cell in Tampa Friday morning, a free man. LaFountain was just 16 when he and two accomplices were found guilty of robbing and murdering a Tampa man.
