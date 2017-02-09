News 20 mins ago 3:35 p.m.Driver soug...

News 20 mins ago 3:35 p.m.Driver sought in serious motorcycle crash in Tampa

Police are searching for a possible witness to a motorcycle crash on February 5 which left a man seriously injured. Tampa Police Department is looking for the driver of a black four-door sedan which changed lanes in front of motorcycle rider Osvaldo Yuda as he was riding on eastbound W. Waters Avenue near N. Fremont Avenue around 12:50 p.m. The lane change forced Yuda to swerve into a curb to avoid colliding with the sedan.

