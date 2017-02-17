Neighbors scared of gun violence at C...

Neighbors scared of gun violence at Central Ct.

Read more: ABC Action News

Tampa Heights parents are concerned about their kids getting caught in a potential shootout following several shootings and incidents of violence at a local Section 8 housing complex. Wednesday night, families and children playing in their front yards were sent running for cover as gunfire erupted from the Central Court Housing Complex.

