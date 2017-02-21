Neighborhood upset over sex predator cluster
Nearly 120 sexual predators and offenders are living in just a one mile radius. Families in the Tampa neighborhood are fed up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|24 min
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|Renee
|101
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mon
|Mister Rogers
|6
|Anybody Attend John G.Anderson Elementary? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|LindaT
|15
|Car
|Feb 19
|Ben
|1
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Feb 15
|Pow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC