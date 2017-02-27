Military contractor CWU Inc. is movin...

Military contractor CWU Inc. is moving headquarters to Tampa

10 hrs ago

A Clearwater-based military contractor has big plans for 2017 which include hiring about 800 people worldwide, doubling its annual revenue and moving its headquarters to Tampa's Westshore area. CWU, Inc. is relocating its 30 Clearwater employees to a $2.5 million office space in the Westshore Technology Center, off of West Laurel Street near Tampa International Airport.

