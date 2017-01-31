Life sentence lifted, man with teen role in fatal Tampa robbery now set to go free
In the coming days, Floyd LaFountain will walk out of jail, leaving behind a life sentence that kept him locked up for more than 20 years. LaFountain, 39, was resentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison, time he has already served for his role in a 1994 robbery in which someone else pulled a gun and killed 73-year-old Manuel Huerta of Tampa.
