Lawsuit alleges doctors misdiagnosed former Tampa councilwoman Helen Chavez before her 2014 death

8 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The daughter of the late Helen Chavez, a Tampa restaurateur and former city councilwoman, is suing the doctors who treated her mother just before her 2014 death, alleging they failed to adequately diagnose a life-threatening heart condition. Denise Chavez filed the lawsuit last week in Hillsborough Circuit Court.

