Lawsuit alleges doctors misdiagnosed former Tampa councilwoman Helen Chavez before her 2014 death
The daughter of the late Helen Chavez, a Tampa restaurateur and former city councilwoman, is suing the doctors who treated her mother just before her 2014 death, alleging they failed to adequately diagnose a life-threatening heart condition. Denise Chavez filed the lawsuit last week in Hillsborough Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|23 hr
|Dog Slaves
|4
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 5
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Feb 5
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Feb 5
|Humid Phart
|95
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC