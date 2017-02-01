Lawn equipment thieves sought after Tampa heist

A search is underway for at least two thieves who broke into an utility trailer on West Fletcher Avenue in North Tampa and took more than $6,000 in lawn equipment. Someone entered a fenced-in carport at the Tampa Family Health Center at 302 W. Fletcher Ave. at about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 25, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.