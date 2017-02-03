Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour coming ...

Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour coming to Tampa

11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

After her explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga took to twitter to tease her upcoming World Tour and fans in the Tampa Bay area wondered if she was going to make a visit to the Bay area. Well, it's confirmed! Lady Gaga's tour is going to make a stop at Amalie Arena on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. The tour kicks off on August 1 in Vancouver, BC and September 22 in Barcelona with concerts throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

