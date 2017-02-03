Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour coming to Tampa
After her explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga took to twitter to tease her upcoming World Tour and fans in the Tampa Bay area wondered if she was going to make a visit to the Bay area. Well, it's confirmed! Lady Gaga's tour is going to make a stop at Amalie Arena on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. The tour kicks off on August 1 in Vancouver, BC and September 22 in Barcelona with concerts throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|23 hr
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Sun
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Humid Phart
|95
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC