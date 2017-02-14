Kane's Furniture settles class-action suit

Cliff Brown, 58, of Carrollwood, talked with reporters last year in the Tampa offices of Bajo Cuva Cohen & Turkel, P.A. where the couch Brown purchased at Kane's Furniture was being held as evidence. A preliminary settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against Kane's that accused the retailer of failing to honor lifetime warranties for defective "bonded leather" furniture that peeled, flaked and deteriorated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.