Kane's Furniture settles class-action suit

Cliff Brown, 58, of Carrollwood, talked with reporters last year in the Tampa offices of Bajo Cuva Cohen & Turkel, P.A. where the couch Brown purchased at Kane's Furniture was being held as evidence. A preliminary settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against Kane's that accused the retailer of failing to honor lifetime warranties for defective "bonded leather" furniture that peeled, flaked and deteriorated.

