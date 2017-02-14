Kane's Furniture settles class-action suit
Cliff Brown, 58, of Carrollwood, talked with reporters last year in the Tampa offices of Bajo Cuva Cohen & Turkel, P.A. where the couch Brown purchased at Kane's Furniture was being held as evidence. A preliminary settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed against Kane's that accused the retailer of failing to honor lifetime warranties for defective "bonded leather" furniture that peeled, flaked and deteriorated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|1 hr
|Joshua
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Abcdef
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Coultergeist
|117
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Sun
|Crystal Paulk
|40
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Sat
|A good guy
|10
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|Feb 11
|Mohamed
|1
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Feb 9
|James Burns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC