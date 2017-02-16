Jimmy Buffet, Coral Reefer Band coming to Tampa

Calling all "Parrotheads!" Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are hitting the road and bringing their tour to Tampa in 2017. For one night only, the "Margaritaville" crew will perform at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairfounds on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. as part of Jimmy Buffett's "I Don't Know" Tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.