'It's a Russian flag!' Trickster stri...

'It's a Russian flag!' Trickster strikes CPAC before Trump's speech

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

As the crowd waited to hear President Donald Trump speak Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, little red-white-and-blue flags appeared without warning, handed down the aisles by a man with a green bag, according to a witness. "He was dressed like any one of us," said Tyler Dever, 20, a student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, who was wearing a suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help and I Mean need help 18 hr Trim 8
A Piece of My Past (Jul '09) Thu Piece of My Past 7
Roxi Thu ishbu 2
Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi... Thu MAGA2016 1
Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15) Feb 23 devin 4
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11) Feb 22 Renee 101
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC