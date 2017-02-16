Irish minister brings healing message to Hyde Park
For 30 years, Rev. Dr. Gary Mason led peace efforts in Northern Ireland, helping to reconcile the divided Catholic and Protestant communities of Belfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Wed
|Pow
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Pessimistic1
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Abcdef
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 13
|Coultergeist
|117
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Crystal Paulk
|40
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC