Investigations 7 mins ago 1:00 a.m.U.S. senator speaks out on spending at Tampa Housing Authority
Questionable spending at Tampa Housing Authority is getting the attention of one of the most powerful U.S. senators in Washington - Charles Grassley of Iowa. A 10Investigates project exposing hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent on items that don't help those in public housing caught the attention of Grassley's office, which called the THA spending "insane".
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|16 hr
|Coultergeist
|116
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|23 hr
|James Burns
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 5
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Feb 5
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Feb 5
|Humid Phart
|95
