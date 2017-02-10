Great-Day-TB 25 mins ago 10:11 a.m.Steve Wilkos joins the Sant' Yago Knight Parade
Today Steve Wilkos, host of "The Steve Wilkos Show and Ray Favata, Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago member and Sant' Yago Knight Parade chairman stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to give us all of the details for this year's celebration. So how do you preserve and celebrate Tampa's rich Hispanic heritage? YOU BRING IN THE BIG DAWGS, THAT'S HOW! Today Steve Wilkos, host of "The Steve Wilkos Show and Ray Favata, Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago member and Sant' Yago Knight Parade chairman stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to give us all of the details for this year's celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Thu
|Coultergeist
|116
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Thu
|James Burns
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 5
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|Ybor city
|Feb 5
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Feb 5
|Humid Phart
|95
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC