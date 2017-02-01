Gov. Rick Scott awards USF, Moffitt grant funds to fight Zika
The University of South Florida received nearly $2.5 million for Zika research on Wednesday as Gov. Rick Scott announced grants to 10 universities and research institutions in Florida to speed up development of a vaccine. Scott announced the 34 grant awards Wednesday in Tampa, following his authorization last fall of $25 million in state funds for the research and vaccine development.
