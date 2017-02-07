Georgia motorcyclist dies two months after December crash in Tampa

Charles A. Henry was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson in the inside eastbound lane of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 3 when another motorcyclist in front of him slowed to turn into a gas station parking lot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Henry didn't slow down and crashed into the back of the other motorcyclist, 45-year-old James D. Mills, who was also riding a Harley Davidson, troopers said.

