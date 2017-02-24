Gasp! will Return to the Tampa Museum of Art for a Fourth Year on March 31st
Creative Loafing's fourth annual Gasp!, presented by Tampa International Airport, is a performing arts event like no other - a kaleidoscopic circus of theater, dance, music, spoken word, visual art, soundscapes, cabaret and more at the Tampa Museum of Art on Friday, March 31st, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets available at GaspTampa.com . Gasp! - created in 2014 by Creative Loafing in collaboration with the Tampa Museum of Art - is the only festival during Gasparilla Arts Month that focuses primarily on the performing arts, showcasing multiple genres that collide and surprise.
