Free parking returning to Tampa's Hard Rock Casino due to 'customer concern'

Parking in all of the casino's garages will once again be free beginning Tuesday, casino spokesperson Nikki Yourison told the Tampa Bay Times . In a news release, the casino said the decision to get rid of the $10 charge instituted six months ago is due to "guest concerns," as well as the re-opening of nearly 500 parking spaces that had been closed due to construction.

