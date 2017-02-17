Following tea party playbook, 'Indivisible' tries to nudge Congress away from Trump
The married couple stood on the sidewalk in front of the gleaming high rise, clutching pink posters as traffic zoomed by on West Kennedy Boulevard. It was Valentine's Day, and Andrea Beley and Gaston Naranjo of Tampa had joined about 150 other demonstrators to send a message to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Feb 15
|Pow
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 14
|Pessimistic1
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Abcdef
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 13
|Coultergeist
|117
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Crystal Paulk
|40
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC