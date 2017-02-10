Florida officials, voters clash over medical marijuana rules
There are 1 comment on the News Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled Florida officials, voters clash over medical marijuana rules.
Licensed mental health counselor Cyndi Hamad of Seminole speaks before a standing room only public hearing on medical marijuana provisions at the Florida Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Hamad explained later that if medical marijuana is restricted and not accessible to all those who need it, people will die needlessly because doctors will continue to prescribe highly addictive narcotics and opiates for many conditions which can be relieved by the medical marijuana.
