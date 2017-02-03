Florida heroin bust reveals drugs cov...

Florida heroin bust reveals drugs covered in Donald Trump's face

In case you needed a refresher, there's "dope," "smack," "China white," "brown sugar," "Mexican mud," "black tar," "horse," "snowball," and "Big H," just to name a few. After a six-month investigation into local drug dealing, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office last month confiscated 5,500 heroin packages, some of which included an image of the president's face and name, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

