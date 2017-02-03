Florida heroin bust reveals drugs covered in Donald Trump's face
In case you needed a refresher, there's "dope," "smack," "China white," "brown sugar," "Mexican mud," "black tar," "horse," "snowball," and "Big H," just to name a few. After a six-month investigation into local drug dealing, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office last month confiscated 5,500 heroin packages, some of which included an image of the president's face and name, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|18 min
|Cape Oral
|16
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|Humid Phart
|95
|Need help and I Mean need help
|6 hr
|No Morals
|4
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
|Guy's Romance Day is Very Close
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC