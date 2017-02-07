FDOT's first protected bike lane comi...

FDOT's first protected bike lane coming to Tampa

For the first time ever, Florida's Department of Transportation will build a a protected lane for bicyclists on a state road, and it's coming to downtown Tampa. The "cycle track" will run along the north side of Jackson Street from Ashley Drive to Nebraska Ave. It will be 10 feet wide, and unlike most bike lanes in the Tampa Bay Area, it will have a physical barrier to protect bikes from motor vehicle traffic.

