FDLE Agents arrest Tampa man on 100 counts of child pornography

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 22-year-old Nathanael Reyes, of 7607 Southern Brook Bend, Apartment 202, Tampa, on 100 counts of possession of child pornography. FDLE Agents began investigating Reyes after receiving a tip.

