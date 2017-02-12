Fact check: Stephen Miller's false talking points on alleged voter fraud
Senior policy adviser Stephen Miller places the remarks for President Donald Trump on the podium before Trump spoke to troops on a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 6, 2017. Senior policy adviser Stephen Miller places the remarks for President Donald Trump on the podium before Trump spoke to troops on a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|14 hr
|Crystal Paulk
|40
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|Sat
|Cobrakhan
|1
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Sat
|A good guy
|10
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|Sat
|Mohamed
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 9
|Coultergeist
|116
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Feb 9
|James Burns
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC