Faces of Fairchild: Capt. Cody Hoylman - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST
Hoylman, a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, has wanted to fly planes since he was child. His grandfather served in three branches of the military and regularly brought him to air shows at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|He Pharted Proudly
|4
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Sun
|Thomas
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Feb 25
|Trim
|8
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|Feb 23
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|Feb 23
|ishbu
|2
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|devin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC