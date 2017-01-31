'Emoji' the manatee calf dies at Lowry Park Zoo
TAMPA, Fla. - Veterinarians at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo are reminding the public about the dangers of pollution to our dear Tampa Bay manatees after "Emoji" the orphaned manatee calf unfortunately passed away on Monday.
