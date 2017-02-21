Editorial: Hillsborough schools should refocus spending on priorities
The Hillsborough County School District is cutting costs for the second straight year in response to a financial crisis, and the results so far are a mixed bag. While the district has put a new spotlight on spending, it also has moved around pieces on the game board rather than seriously confronting the extent of its bureaucracy, its culture of business as usual and the best use of both its academic and physical resources.
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Renee
|101
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Mon
|Mister Rogers
|6
|Anybody Attend John G.Anderson Elementary? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|LindaT
|15
|Car
|Feb 19
|Ben
|1
|all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08)
|Feb 16
|Wayne
|153
|Roxi
|Feb 15
|Pow
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 14
|Pessimistic1
|5
