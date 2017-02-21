Editorial: Hillsborough schools shoul...

Editorial: Hillsborough schools should refocus spending on priorities

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Hillsborough County School District is cutting costs for the second straight year in response to a financial crisis, and the results so far are a mixed bag. While the district has put a new spotlight on spending, it also has moved around pieces on the game board rather than seriously confronting the extent of its bureaucracy, its culture of business as usual and the best use of both its academic and physical resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11) 5 hr Renee 101
Need help and I Mean need help Mon Mister Rogers 6
Anybody Attend John G.Anderson Elementary? (Mar '09) Sun LindaT 15
Car Feb 19 Ben 1
all bay area gymboree play & music locations cl... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Wayne 153
Roxi Feb 15 Pow 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 14 Pessimistic1 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC