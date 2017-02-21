Despite shopping trends, Tampa stores find niche
J.C. Penny joins other department stores, like Macy's, who are shrinking amid challenges in the sales industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|Thu
|ishbu
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Thu
|ishbu
|7
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Thu
|devin
|4
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|Feb 22
|Renee
|101
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC