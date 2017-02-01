Craigslist sale ends in murder in Tampa

14 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Authorities say that a man was robbed and fatally shot while trying to sell a dirt bike in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday evening. James Beck, 44, and his son, Stuart Beck arranged to meet a buyer for the bike after Stuart posted a notice about it on Craigslist.

