Community Roundtable honors volunteer Raysick, Portamento of Hope charity
But, unlike some volunteers, the only payment they seek for their selflessness is in satisfying their own souls rather than seeing their names in the limelight. Both graciously took center stage, however, when their names were called during the Community Roundtable's annual Community Affairs Dinner on Thursday at Center Place Fine Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator found swimming in Tampa pool (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|He Pharted Proudly
|4
|Neil Chandran Real or Fake
|Sun
|Thomas
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Sat
|Trim
|8
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|Feb 23
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|Feb 23
|ishbu
|2
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|devin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC