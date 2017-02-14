Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival takes o...

Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival takes over Coachman Park

22 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. Coachman Park is located just behind the city's main library on the waterfront overlooking Clearwater Harbor.

