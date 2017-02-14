Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival takes over Coachman Park
The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. Coachman Park is located just behind the city's main library on the waterfront overlooking Clearwater Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|18 min
|Joshua
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Abcdef
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Coultergeist
|117
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Sun
|Crystal Paulk
|40
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Sat
|A good guy
|10
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|Feb 11
|Mohamed
|1
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Feb 9
|James Burns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC