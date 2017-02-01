City of Tampa employees to get paid family leave
For the first time, city of Tampa employees will get paid family leave. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn made the new policy announcement in a YouTube video Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|4 hr
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|5 hr
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Tue
|linda35ny
|1
|Guy's Romance Day is Very Close
|Tue
|linda35ny
|1
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Tue
|Appleman
|3
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jan 29
|Pennie Lane
|357
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC