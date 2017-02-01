City Council's denial of drug and alcohol treatment home could cost Tampa taxpayers $250,000

More than three years after it denied a proposal for a group home in the Oakford Park neighborhood, the City Council today will consider paying $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the denial violated the rights of the applicant. Bernard Rock and his company, Lincoln Rock LLC, proposed putting a 21-bed residential treatment facility for people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction in an 8,900-square-foot home at 3303 W Lemon St. Rock needed a special use permit from the city but was not asking the council to waive any city rules regarding parking or buffers from neighboring properties.

