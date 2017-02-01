City Council's denial of drug and alc...

City Council's denial of drug and alcohol treatment home could cost Tampa taxpayers $250,000

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

More than three years after it denied a proposal for a group home in the Oakford Park neighborhood, the City Council today will consider paying $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the denial violated the rights of the applicant. Bernard Rock and his company, Lincoln Rock LLC, proposed putting a 21-bed residential treatment facility for people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction in an 8,900-square-foot home at 3303 W Lemon St. Rock needed a special use permit from the city but was not asking the council to waive any city rules regarding parking or buffers from neighboring properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clara 'Lee' McLean 6 hr Arnold 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 7 hr Whip Tizzy 3
Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo... Jan 31 linda35ny 1
Guy's Romance Day is Very Close Jan 31 linda35ny 1
Need help and I Mean need help Jan 31 Appleman 3
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Jan 29 Pennie Lane 357
Want to make easy money? Jan 27 wtf 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC