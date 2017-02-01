Car burglars hit three Tampa neighborhoods
A fresh wave of car burglaries are hitting Tampa with thieves striking on Harbor Island, Channelside and the Wellswood Neighborhood. "I was coming to my truck and I checked the door and it was half open, half closed," said Aldofo Albellar, a homeowner in Wellswood.
