Broadway's Todrick Hall To Join Broadway Theatre Project This Summer As a Guest Artist
Broadway star, Tedrick Hall, star of the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots" will join the Tampa, Florida-based, Broadway Theatre Project as a "Guest Artist" this Summer as part of the Summer 2017, 3-week Musical Theatre Institute held each year held at The University of South Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|12 hr
|Crystal Paulk
|40
|Temple terrace false arrest.
|Sat
|Cobrakhan
|1
|beware martino mortgages (Oct '11)
|Sat
|A good guy
|10
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|Sat
|Mohamed
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 9
|Coultergeist
|116
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Feb 9
|James Burns
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC